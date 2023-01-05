Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

