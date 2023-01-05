Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $474,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Generac by 8.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 100,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $332.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

