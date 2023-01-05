Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IWF opened at $213.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $303.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

