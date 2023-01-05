Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,548 shares of company stock worth $1,154,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.15. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

