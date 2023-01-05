Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Avient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Avient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

