Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Increases By 9.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $274.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of -0.34. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

