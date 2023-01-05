Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Target Price at $46.38

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

