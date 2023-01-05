Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

