Head to Head Review: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49% B Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.21 $39.93 million $0.26 20.46

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B Communications beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel tv broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. B Communications Ltd was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

