First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Review

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Portillo’s 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 51.05%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.36 -$2.11 million $0.05 276.46 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.36 $5.99 million ($0.35) -49.11

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Portillo’s on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.