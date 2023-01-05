Comparing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem 16.71% 9.58% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

77.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.06 8.95 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.16 $192.10 million $1.86 20.82

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Touchstone Bankshares and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Touchstone Bankshares on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

