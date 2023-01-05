Comparing PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF) & Macy’s (NYSE:M)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Macy’s 2 4 4 0 2.20

Macy’s has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.24 $1.43 billion $4.80 4.45

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 5.68% 42.58% 8.56%

Summary

Macy’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of café and restaurant business; and property, investment, bookstore, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,400 retail outlets in 79 cities in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.