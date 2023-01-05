Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,185.80.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 925 ($11.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

