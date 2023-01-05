Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Head-To-Head Contrast

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.46%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 18.67 N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 24.00 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.42

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

