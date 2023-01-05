Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$195.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$147.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$156.10. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

