International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 139,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

