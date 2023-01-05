Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.94 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.