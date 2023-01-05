Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 965,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.