Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Match Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

