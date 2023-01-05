Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $284.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

