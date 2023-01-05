GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

