Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

ORC stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $407.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.