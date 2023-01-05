Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $168.29 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.