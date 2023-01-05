Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $168.29 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.