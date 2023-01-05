Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $390.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 181.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

