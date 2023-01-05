Lanvin Group (LANV) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lanvin Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|113
|593
|892
|18
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|$20.88 million
|23.03
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.93
Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|-60.73%
|4.33%
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Risk and Volatility
Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.