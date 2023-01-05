Financial Review: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 577.42%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.07 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.82 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SHF on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

