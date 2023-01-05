Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,600.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,517.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,850.16.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $13.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.94% and a net margin of 7.86%.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

