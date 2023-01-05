Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Decreases By 5.9%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,982,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 2,106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 85.28% and a negative return on equity of 560.71%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.