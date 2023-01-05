Financial Contrast: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,531.58%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -132.76% -63.31% -25.22% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and bioAffinity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 0.21 -$26.92 million ($0.13) -0.12 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$6.33 million N/A N/A

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

