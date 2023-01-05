Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1645 9474 14879 431 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 3.10% 151.21% 12.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 0.96 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.43 billion $753.92 million 5.51

Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy competitors beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.