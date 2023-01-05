Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express
In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
Heartland Express Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
