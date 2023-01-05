Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Heartland Express Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.