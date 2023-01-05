Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.98) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.89) to €9.80 ($10.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.45) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

