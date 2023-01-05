Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $140,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

