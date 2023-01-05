THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 68.00.

THGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THG from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

Shares of THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.59. THG has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.