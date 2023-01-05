EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $51.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 430.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.