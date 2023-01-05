Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Stem Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Stem by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 142,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STEM opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

