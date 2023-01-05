EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $51.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR opened at $37.24 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

