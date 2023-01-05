Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $12.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

