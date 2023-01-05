THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives 68.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 68.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at 0.59 on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.59.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

