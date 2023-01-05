Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $146.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $211.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.