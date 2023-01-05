BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $53.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.