Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Qudian (NYSE:QD) Head to Head Contrast

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -58.05, indicating that its share price is 5,905% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 150.60%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Qudian.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 647.94 -$12.90 million $0.20 10.35 Qudian $259.55 million 0.99 $92.44 million ($0.54) -1.89

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

