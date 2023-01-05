StockNews.com Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

