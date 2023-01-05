Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

