United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
UIHC stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.33. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
