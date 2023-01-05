Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.