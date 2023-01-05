StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Price Performance
Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
