StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.