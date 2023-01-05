ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

