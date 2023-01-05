ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
