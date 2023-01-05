Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

