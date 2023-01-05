Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.